Ram Charan Honors Promise to A.R. Rahman with Kadapa Dargah Visit Despite Ayyappa Deeksha

As a mark of his deep respect and commitment, global superstar Ram Charan attended the 80th National Mushaira Ghazal event at Kadapa Ameen Peer Dargah as the chief guest, fulfilling a personal request from music maestro A.R. Rahman. Despite being in Ayyappa Swamy Deeksha, Ram Charan offered prayers, a ‘chadar’, and flowers at the historic Dargah, spreading a message of unity and harmony. Last year, A.R. Rahman invited the Game Changer star to grace the annual Mushaira Ghazal event at Kadapa Dargah, and Ram Charan kept his promise, winning hearts with his humble gesture. The visit reflects his commitment to bridging faiths and upholding values, further justifying his title as a pan-India star.

Ram Charan’s admirers are lauding his presence at the event as a testament to his principles and humility, transcending religious boundaries and showcasing harmony. The visit also adds to the excitement surrounding his upcoming film Game Changer, which marks his first collaboration with A.R. Rahman. Fans are eagerly awaiting this mass entertainer featuring Rahman’s signature music and Ram Charan’s unparalleled charisma.

Directed by Shankar Shanmugam, Game Changer recently unveiled its teaser in Lucknow to overwhelming response. Featuring Ram Charan in dual roles—a powerful bureaucrat and a spirited individual—the teaser highlights political intrigue, high-octane action, and emotional depth. The film boasts a stellar cast, including Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Anjali, and others. Produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations, Game Changer promises a cinematic spectacle with S. Thaman’s riveting music and S. Thirunavukkarasu’s stunning visuals. The movie is set for a grand worldwide release on January 10, 2025, in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.