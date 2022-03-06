Ram Charan jets off for romantic getaway with wife Upasana Kamineni

South superstar Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni have jetted off for a romantic getaway.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Kamineni shared an all smiles selfie with Ram and wrote, "Finally a vacation after 2 years! Thank u, Mr C."

The vacation comes a few days after Ram completed the Rajahmundry shoot schedule for director Shankar's 'RC 15' co-starring Kiara Advani in a pivotal role.

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni got married on June 14, 2012, at the Temple Trees Farm House in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram Charan will also be seen sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt and Jr NTR in SS Raajamouli's directorial 'RRR'. The magnum opus is slated to release in theatres on March 25.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor