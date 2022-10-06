Ram Charan, Jr NTR starrer RRR joins Oscars race,makers file nominations in 14 categories

The Oscar journey for SS Rajamouli's RRR, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, has begun. The makers are pushing the film in 14 categories under the FYC (For Your Consideration) campaign.The team of RRR officially sent nominations list to Oscars 2023 in various categories from Best Film, Best Actor to Best Visual Effects. Ram Charan and Jr Ntr will also be considered for Oscars under the Best Actor category. However, the Academy Awards is yet to respond to the campaign and officially announce the Oscars 2023 list.

The makers took to Twitter and shared the same as they wrote, "It's official: #RRRMovie’s FYC awards/Oscars campaign is going for Best Picture, @ssrajamouli for Best Director, Actor (both Jr NTR & Ram Charan), Screenplay, Original Song, Score, Editing, Cinematography, Sound, Production Design, VFX and more categories #RRRforOscars #OscaRRRs."

Gujarati movie, Chhello Show (Last Film Show) was selected as the official entry and the announcement was made on Tuesday. The film is directed by Pan Nalin and stars Bhavin Rabari, Bhavesh Shrimali, Richa Meena, Dipen Raval and Paresh Mehta in pivotal roles. The film has its world premiere at Tribeca Film Festival in 2021. It has also won the Golden Spike at the 66th Valladolid International Film Festival in 2021. RRR is a multi-starrer action drama, starring Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt, and is among the most acclaimed Indian films of the year.