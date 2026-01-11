Ram Charan shares heartwarming birthday wish for Sukumar: ‘Waiting to see you on the sets soon’

Mumbai, Jan 11 Actor Ram Charan has sent his best wishes to filmmaker Sukumar on his 56th birthday. On Sunday, the actor took to his Instagram, and uploaded a picture of himself with the director.

He wrote on the picture, “Happy Birthday to my dearest @aryasukku. Have a wonderful year ahead. Waiting to See you on the sets Very soon”.

The two share a long history of collaboration. Their professional history spans more than a decade and reflects a steady evolution in Telugu cinema. Their first collaboration was ‘Rangasthalam’, a period action-drama set in rural Andhra Pradesh. The film marked a turning point in Ram Charan’s career, showcasing him in a raw, deglamourised role as Chitti Babu, far removed from his earlier commercial-image roles.

Sukumar’s detailed world-building and layered writing allowed Ram Charan to explore intense emotional and physical depth, earning him widespread critical acclaim and a Filmfare Award South for Best Actor. Ram Charan and Sukumar’s partnership is defined by artistic risk-taking, strong character-driven narratives, and a shared commitment to pushing mainstream Telugu cinema toward more grounded, content-led storytelling.

Actress Rakul Preet Singh also wished the director on her social media. She wrote on her Instagram Story, “Warmest birthday wishes to you, Sukumar Sir. May your days be filled with good health, inner peace, and countless reasons to smile”.

Sukumar made his directorial debut with ‘Arya’, which became a commercial success and established him as a filmmaker focused on character-driven narratives. Sukumar is known for incorporating psychological depth, nonlinear storytelling, and complex motivations into mainstream films.

His notable works include ‘Jagadam’, ‘100% Love’, ‘1: Nenokkadine’, ‘Nannaku Prematho’, and the ‘Pushpa’franchise. ‘Rangasthalam’ received widespread critical acclaim. Sukumar has won multiple Filmfare Awards South for Best Director.

