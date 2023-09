Ram Charan to encourage new talent with V Mega Pictures

Hyderabad, May 25 Leading Tollywood star Ram Charan, who gained worldwide popularity with the Oscar-winning RRR, has joined hands with his friend Vikram Reddy of UV Creations, to announce 'V Mega Pictures', a production house established with the intention of encouraging new and young talent.

The production house will cater to Pan-Indian audiences while giving emerging talent a platform to shine.

The production company said that it is ready to captivate audiences with exceptional storytelling and groundbreaking entertainment.

Led by a visionary team with passion for the art of filmmaking, V Mega Pictures is committed to providing a platform for under-represented voices in the industry, it said.

"We at V Mega Pictures are dedicated to fostering an inclusive and collaborative environment that embraces diversity and welcomes fresh perspectives. By championing creativity and pushing boundaries, we aim to create a lasting impact on the entertainment industry and pave the way for new and emerging talent," a statement from the production house quoted Ram Charan as saying.

