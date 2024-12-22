Ram Charan Welcomed by Over 10,000 Fans in Dallas at Historic 'Game Changer' Pre-Release Event (Watch Video)

Ram Charan extended heartfelt thanks to his fans in Dallas as anticipation soars for his upcoming film, Game Changer. Directed by S. Shankar and featuring Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, and others, the movie is set to release on January 10, 2025. A gripping political drama, Game Changer follows an IAS officer's relentless battle against corruption, seamlessly blending action, romance, and social commentary.

Fan Frenzy Erupts 🥁🥁🔥🔥🔥@AlwaysRamCharan Mass Power in USA calls for a Historic Evening of over 10K+ Crowd gathering at #GameChangerGlobalEvent ! #GameChangerpic.twitter.com/Gee1yiY4HH — Trends RamCharan ™ (@TweetRamCharan) December 22, 2024

Making history, a grand pre-release event took place at the Curtis Culwell Center in Dallas, USA, on December 21. This milestone marks Ram Charan as the first Indian actor to host such an event in the United States. Joined by producer Dil Raju, the actor engaged with over 10,000 enthusiastic fans, expressing his gratitude for their unwavering love and support. The crowd erupted in cheers as Ram Charan made his entrance, creating an electric atmosphere.

Game Changer is Ram Charan's highly anticipated project following the phenomenal success of RRR. Director Shankar praised the actor, saying, "Ram Charan radiates an inner power that feels controlled yet ready to explode when needed. He is a versatile performer with a commanding screen presence, delivering depth and finesse in every scene." On casting the star, Shankar revealed, "Dil Raju believed Ram Charan was the perfect choice, and I agreed. Some of my stories revolve around universal themes, making them ideal for a big hero like him."