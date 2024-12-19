Ram Kapoor stuns fans with his weight loss, shares pics

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 19 : After a long time, actor Ram Kapoor made a public appearance and he stole everyone's attention with his remarkable physical transformation.

On Thursday, Ram stepped out into the city with his wife Gautami for an event. Before entering the venue, Ram happily posed for shutterbugs, flaunting his new look. He garnered compliments from the paps.

Rocking a basic white graphic print shirt paired with black fitted jeans, Ram kept it cool yet classy.

He also took to Instagram and shared a mirror selfie, looking noticeably leaner and fitter.

"Hi guys, sorry for the slightly long absence from Insta was working on myself quite extensively (sic)," he captioned the post.

As soon as he shared the snap, fans chimed in the comment section and praised Ram for the hard work and efforts he put into achieving this fitter look.

"Love your transformation," a social media user wrote.

"Wow the change is phenomenal," another user wrote.

Ram's next post featured him with his wife, Gautami Kapoor, in a mirror selfie. The actor scribbled something on the photo, which seems to read, "42 Kapoor."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram Kapoor is still cherished by fans for his iconic roles, particularly in 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain' and 'Kasamh Se'.

Over the years, Ram has successfully transitioned into films and OTT platforms, but his TV roles remain close to the hearts of most of his fans.

Recently, in a conversation with ANI, Ram spoke about how special it feels to still be loved for these roles, even after so many years.

"It feels very, very special, and I am fully aware of how rare this is. I'll tell you a reference point. I have done so many films, and I've done so many OTT platform shows, and I'm about to do so many more. But I'm always known for Kasamh Se and most specifically for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain," Ram said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor