Ram Pothineni, Sanjay Dutt set for a face-off in 'Double iSmart' sequel teaser

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 15 : The highly anticipated teaser for 'Double iSmart,' the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster 'iSmart Shankar,' has been unveiled, showcasing a thrilling face-off between Ram Pothineni and Sanjay Dutt.

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film promises to deliver another dose of action-packed entertainment to fans.

In the teaser released on Wednesday, Ram Pothineni reprises his role as the titular character, once again finding himself embroiled in trouble.

The teaser provides glimpses of Ram's character indulging in his trademark antics, including flirting with girls and dancing, before confronting Sanjay Dutt's formidable character, Big Bull, marking the Bollywood actor's debut in Telugu cinema.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tq2HmozH_5Y

The teaser sets the stage for an intense showdown between Ram and Sanjay, with a gripping fight sequence near a Shiva linga.

Alongside Ram and Sanjay Dutt, the film features Kavya Thapar, Bani J, Getup Srinu, and Ali in pivotal roles, adding depth to the narrative.

'Double iSmart' is produced by Charmme Kaur and Puri Jagannadh, with Sam K Naidu and Gianni Gianneli handling cinematography duties.

Renowned music composer Mani Sharma returns to create the film's score, with glimpses of the songs 'Steppa Maar' and 'Kiri Kiri' adding to the teaser's allure.

The film is set to release in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi, catering to a diverse audience base.

The original film, 'iSmart Shankar,' enjoyed immense success at the box office despite receiving mixed reviews for its portrayal of the titular character and controversial scenes.

While Nabha Natesh's character met a tragic end in the first installment, the fate of Nidhhi Agerwal's character remains undisclosed, leaving fans curious about the sequel's storyline.

