Ram Setu Teaser: Akshay Kumar shares first glimpse of his much awaited film

The Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar shared the official teaser of his much-awaited movie "Ram Setu".

Directed by Abhishek Sharma of "Parmanu" and "Tere Bin Laden" fame, the action-adventure movie features Kumar as an archaeologist. The film also stars Satyadev Kancharana, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Jacqueline Fernandez and M. Nasser in roles. The 55-year-old actor took to social media to share the poster and the teaser that shows his character racing against time to save the eponymous limestone bridge, which is buried underwater.

'Ram Setu' is one of the highly anticipated films of the year. The teaser has plenty of chase sequences, underwater diving scenes, in which Kumar is seen wearing a special suit, and high-octane action scenes in picturesque locations. “The first glimpse of ‘Ram Setu’… just for you. Made this with a lot of love, hope you like it. #RamSetu. October 25th. Only in Theatres worldwide,” Kumar tweeted.