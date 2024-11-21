Ramanand Sagar's grandson Shiv Sagar attends IFFI with his 'Kaakbhushundi Ramayan' cast

Panaji (Goa) [India], November 21 : Shiv Sagar, grandson of legendary filmmaker Ramanand Sagar, attended the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa on Wednesday evening.

Accompanied by the cast of his new television series 'Kaakbhushundi Ramayan', Sagar brought the timeless essence of the epic as the team graced the red carpet of the prestigious event.

The recently launched series on DD National delves into the epic Ramayan, offering viewers a nostalgic journey.

'Kaakbhushundi Ramayan' airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30 PM, with a repeat telecast at 10:00 AM.

Ramanand Sagar directed the 'Ramayana' which was a popular serial in the late 1980s.

The series featured Arun Govil as Ram, Deepika Chikhalia as Sita and Sunil Lahri as Lakshman. Late Dara Singh portrayed Hanuman and Arvind Trivedi was featured as Ravana. The show was originally telecast from January 25, 1987 to July 31, 1988 and received massive responses from the audience.

Meanwhile, talking about the event, IFFI 2024 will present over 180 international films from 81 countries, including 16 world premieres, 3 international premieres, 43 Asian premieres and 109 Indian premiers. With the selection of celebrated titles and award-winning films from the global circuit, this year's festival is set to leave a lasting impact on audiences.

Notably, the organisers have planned to come up with an extensive tribute program to honour the 100th birth anniversaries of four Indian Cinema Legends: Actor-Filmmaker Raj Kapoor, Director Tapan Sinha, Telugu Cinema star Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR), and Singer Mohammed Rafi, as per Variety.

The 55th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) is taking place in Goa till November 28.

