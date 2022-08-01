'Ramarao On Duty' director locks Twitter handle to escape criticism

Hyderabad, Aug 1 Heartbroken Ravi Teja fans have been berating director Sarath Mandava on social media from the 'Ramarao On Duty's first day of screening and flinging nasty insults at him.

The tension is so high that the young filmmaker, who had previously shown unwavering confidence in all promotional interviews conducted before the movie's premiere, has suddenly locked (gone on private mode) his Twitter account in an effort to protect himself from the constant trolling.

Fans of Ravi Teja had high expectations for his recently released mass action comedy, 'Ramarao on Duty', after 'Khiladi's catastrophic failure. After the film's director, Sarath Mandava, made a few shocking remarks about the media and critics during the promotions, the anticipation and expectations skyrocketed. But, the movie's result proved otherwise, making the director vulnerable to all the hatred from Ravi Teja's fans.

Some of Ravi Teja's fans, even went further and wrote an open letter to him, in which they had addressed their disappointment. "You simply go on signing movies, without even learning from the mistakes of the previous flops. Being your fan is hurting us like never before", a Ravi Teja-fan' letter reads.

'Ramarao On Duty' held out a lot of promise but turned out to be one of Ravi Teja's biggest disasters. While the first-time director picked an intriguing backdrop, he completely let down the viewers with a drab plot and predictable storytelling.

