Ramoji Rao Dies: Ramoji Film City Founder Passes Away in Hyderabad

The founder of the prestigious Ramoji Film City, Cherukuri Ramoji Rao, passed away in Hyderabad on Saturday morning. According to reports, Ramoji Rao died while undergoing treatment at Star Hospital in Hyderabad. He was 87 years old and took his last breath at 3:45 am.

Cherukuri Ramoji Rao was an Indian businessman, media entrepreneur, and film producer. He was the head of the Ramoji Group, which owns the world's largest film production facility, Ramoji Film City, the Eenadu newspaper, the ETV Network of TV channels, and the film production company Usha Kiran Movies.

— G Kishan Reddy (Modi Ka Parivar) (@kishanreddybjp) June 8, 2024

In recognition of his contributions to society, the Government of India awarded Ramoji Rao the Padma Vibhushan, India's second highest civilian award, in 2016.