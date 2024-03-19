Rana Daggubati announces his talk show 'The Rana Connection'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 19 : Actor Rana Daggubati is all set to come up with an exciting and curiosity-piquing talk show featuring his friends and contemporaries from Indian cinema.

The announcement was disclosed at a Prime Video event in Mumbai on Tuesday in the presence of the show's team.

The show is titled 'The Rana Connection.'

Taking to Instagram, Prime Video shared the news with fans and captioned the post, "An exciting and curiosity-piquing talk show hosted by celebrated actor Rana Daggubati, featuring his friends and contemporaries from Indian cinema. #TheRanaConnectionOnPrime #AreYouReady #PrimeVideoPresents."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C4sMVJtyNmg/

Rajeev Ranjan and Prashanth Potluri serve as producers on 'The Rana Connection'.

Rana Daggubati is a renowned name in the Telugu cinema industry. Daggubati is one of the most versatile artists, having worn numerous hats and performed all roles admirably over the years. He is not only known as an actor, but also as a producer and entrepreneur.

He got international recognition with his role of Bhallaladeva in 'Baahubali: The Beginning' (2015) and 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion' (2017).

Meanwhile, Rana will be seen in Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavelraja.

Speaking of 'Vettaiyan', the film also features legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, with Fahadh Faasil, Dushara Vijayan, and Ritika Singh. The film will be released in the latter part of 2024

Anirudh Ravichander, who worked with Rajinikanth in Jailer, with Vijay in Leo, and most recently with Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan, has also joined the team as the film's music director.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor