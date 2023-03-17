Rana Daggubati undergoes kidney and corneal transplant

Actor Rana Daggubati, who rose to fame with his powerful portrayal of Bhallaaladeva Chakravarti in Baahubali recently opened up on his health issues. In an interview with The Bombay Journey, Rana Daggubati revealed about undergoing 2 transplants - corneal and kidney. He quipped that he feels like a 'Terminator'.

He said, "I think I am one of the few guys who spoke about corneal transplant. It was also because there was a kid whose mom had lost her eye and he was very sad in terms of what it is. And I told him its not what it is. Everything has a way of it and that’s when I just told about my eye. I can’t see from my right eye, so I operate in a different view."He added, "Many people can get broken because of a physical problem and even it if gets fixed, there is a certain heaviness that will still be there. I had a corneal transplant, I had a kidney transplant so it’s like I am almost the Terminator. So, I was like, ‘come on, I am still surviving and you just have to keep going’."

On the work front, Rana Daggubati made his OTT debut with Netlfix's Rana Naidu, wherein he shared screen space with his uncle, Venkatesh Daggubati. It is an official adaptation of the American crime drama show Ray Donovan.