Rana Daggubati unveils Virat Karrna's fierce look as Rudhra from 'Nagabandham'

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 13 : Actor Rana Daggubati revealed the first look of Virat Karrna as Rudhra from the much-awaited pan-Indian film 'Nagabandham'.

Taking to his Instagram Story, the actor shared the poster of the film, which shows Karrna in a fierce and rugged avatar. With curly hair, a beard, and a well-toned physique, he is seen shirtless, displaying his six-pack abs.

The highlight of the poster is a dramatic scene where the actor takes on a menacing crocodile in the ocean. He is shown holding the creature's mouth open with his hands and a rope, showcasing his fearless and powerful nature.

Take a look

'Nagabandham' is directed by Abhishek Nama and produced by Kishore Annapureddy under NIK Studios in collaboration with Abhishek Pictures. The film, which revolves around a gripping story with an intense screenplay, will be released in five languagesTelugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. It is currently in production and is expected to hit screens in 2025.

Meanwhile, Rana Daggubati is also making headlines due to legal troubles. A complaint has been filed against him, producer D Venkatesh, and their family members in connection with the demolition of a property in Filmnagar, Hyderabad.

The complainant, K Nandukumar, has alleged that the accused conspired to illegally take over a leased property. He said that he had taken the property on lease from the accused and had invested around Rs 20 crores in renovations.

The case has been registered under sections 448, 452, and 458, read with section 120(B) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The matter is currently pending before the court, and further investigations are underway.

