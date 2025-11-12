Ranbir, Alia spotted at airport; greet paps

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 12 : Bollywood couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on Wednesday were spotted at the Mumbai airport.

Dressed in casuals, the duo greeted paps with a smile as they were clicked heading out of the city. Both even waved at the shutterbugs.

Meanwhile, on the work front, 'Alia' will be seen in 'Alpha'. Directed by Shiv Rawail, 'Alpha' is set to be a notable addition to Yash Raj Films' acclaimed spy universe and is scheduled for release on December 25.

On the other hand, Ranbir will play Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's much-awaited two-part epic Ramayana. He was also seen in the Netflix show The Ba*ds of Bollywood in a cameo role.

Interestingly, the husband-wife jodi will also be seen headlining Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial 'Love and War', which also stars Vicky Kaushal.

The film was officially announced in January 2024. The original announcement on Instagram read, "We bring you Sanjay Leela Bhansali's epic saga 'Love & War.' See you at the movies." It came with the signatures of the lead trio: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal.

