Ranbir-Alia wedding: Neetu Kapoor remembers Rishi Kapoor through her mehendi

Mumbai, April 14 Ahead of her son Ranbir Kapoor's wedding with 'Dear Zindagi' star Alia Bhatt, yesteryear actress Neetu Kapoor shared pictures from the pre-wedding festivities on her social media.

Taking to her Instagram, she shared a picture of her mehendi clad hand in the story section. What caught everyone's attention was the name of her husband and late actor Rishi Kapoor encased in the mehendi design.

Reportedly, the former actress got emotional during the mehendi ceremony on Wednesday, and was seen teary-eyed in the memory of Rishi Kapoor, who passed away on April 30, 2020 after a long battle with cancer.

Neetu also shared a picture of her "dance squad" in her Instagram story. Raj Kapoor's daughter Reema Jain, Karisma Kapoor, Neetu, their choreographer and other family members of the Kapoor clan were seen in the picture posing for the camera.

Ranbir hosted the mehendi and haldi ceremonies at his Pali Hill residence Vastu. In the late hours of Wednesday, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni confirmed to the shutterbugs that Alia and Ranbir will tie the knot on April 14.

