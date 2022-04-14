Ranbir-Alia wedding: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni flaunts her mehendi

Mumbai, April 14 As Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are set to tie the nuptial knot on Thursday, Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni was seen flaunting her mehendi which she got designed on her hands on Wednesday at the mehendi ceremony of the star couple.

Riddhima took to Instagram to share a small video of Mehendi in the story section of the social media app. The heena was finely crafted in a floral design. Riddhima wore a silver Manish Malhotra lehenga for the mehendi ceremony yesterday.

Ranbir and Alia have been extremely tight-lipped about their wedding and have decided to celebrate the wedding with only their close ones. Earlier, the couple's a 'Brahmastra' co-star Amitabh Bachchan extended his best wishes to them through his social media. The haldi ceremony is expected to be followed by chooda and pagdi ceremony.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor