Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt to make first public as husband and wife today evening

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to tie the knot after much speculation.The couple who has always been tight-lipped about their wedding are trying their best to keep every detail under wraps. The prewedding festivities which kickstarted yesterday with a Mehendi ceremony were also a private affair. Till now no inside pictures of the couple from the celebrations have come out in the public domain.

However, the RaAlia fans who had been waiting for their favourite couple to get married are not really happy about it. Meanwhile, sources claim that the couple will be making their first public appearance together today at 7 pm soon after tying the knot. The second day of pre-wedding festivities for the couple began with a Haldi ceremony. The couple's moms and sisters, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt and Soni Razdan were snapped arriving at Vastu.