Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding: Barfi actor to host a star studded bachelor party

After much delay it looks like, B-town's most eligible bachelor, Ranbir Kapoor is all set to tie the knot with his actor girlfriend Alia Bhatt. Now the buzz is that the 'Sanju' actor is planning to host a special bachelor party for his close friends.As per a report in IndiaToday.in, Ranbir is planning a grand bachelor party at his own place. The source adds that the 'Tamasha' actor is extremely close to Arjun Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, and Aditya Roy Kapoor. "It will be attended by his close buddies from the world of showbiz and his childhood friends. This is Ranbir's way of throwing an impromptu bachelor's party", the source was quoted telling the entertainment portal.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been dating each other for years now and are often seen talking about their delayed wedding. Recently, while promoting his late father Rishi Kapoor's last film Sharmaji Namkeen, Ranbir Kapoor had talked to NDTV and said, "I won't give out a date during a media interaction. But Alia and I have all the intentions of getting married soon, so yes, hopefully soon." Earlier, a E-times report, stated that the duo is set to get married in the second week of April. A source close to the Kapoor and Bhatt families revealed, “Alia's maternal grandfather N Razdan is in fragile physical condition and he expressed his desire to see Alia get married to Ranbir. Mr Razdan has also grown quite fond of Ranbir and loves him a lot. ”The source further added, "This function does not need to be an extravagant affair because for both families, Ranbir and Alia have been as good as married already. This is a small get-together and celebration to fulfill the wish of Alia’s grandfather."



