Ranbir Kapoor, Alia stopped by Bajrang Dal activists from entering Ujjain temple; over beef remark

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were prevented from entering the famous Mahakal temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain on Tuesday night by Bajrang Dal activists for their alleged remarks over beef-eating and watching “Brahmastra” movie.Confirming the incident, a Mahakal police station official said they resorted to cane-charge to disperse the protesters. Eyewitnesses said despite the cane charge, the protesters did not allow Ranbir and Alia to enter the temple premises. Bajrang Dal workers raised ‘Jai Shriram’ slogans when Ranbir and Alia arrived at the spot to take darshan.

"We will not allow them to worship at the holy Mahakaleshwar temple as a few days back Ranbir had said that he likes to eat mutton, chicken and beef in non-veg food," Bajrang Dal leader Ankit Choube told reporters.