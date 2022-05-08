Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's 'Brahmastra becomes first Indian film to join 'Disney's global release calendar

Ayan Mukerji's ambitious film 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles, has been added to Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures' theatrical release slate for 2022. With this, the trilogy now joins the lineup of the production giants' films that include Marvel's superhero films like 'Thor: Love and Thunder' starring Chris Hemsworth, the hugely anticipated 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' and even James Cameron's 'Avatar: The Way of Water'.

The film that also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni in leading roles, is slated to hit the big screen on 09.09.2022. It will have a wide release in the country and will play in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.'Brahmastra' is a 3-part film franchise and the beginning of India's first original universe - the Astraverse. According to the director, the film series is deeply rooted in Indian mythology but will be set in the modern world, with epic storytelling of fantasy, adventure, good vs evil, love and hope.