Ranbir Kapoor apologises for 'phailoed' joke on Alia Bhatt’s weight

Ranbir Kapoor's recent comment about Alia Bhatt's weight gain did not go down well with a section of social media users, who criticised him for joking about his pregnant wife. Now, the actor has apologised for the same. Ranbir and Alia were promoting Ayan Mukerji's upcoming directorial Brahmastra, when he made the comment. In a recent media interaction, after the actor was asked about his ‘joke’ that drew flak, he issued a clarification.

Ranbir, Alia and Ayan were seen together in a recent YouTube live session to promote Brahmastra . During which Ranbir and Alia were asked why they were are not actively promoting their film. A clip of the interaction was circulated on several social media platforms including Reddit and Twitter, in which Alia had said, "We will promote the film, and we will be everywhere but if the question you are asking is why we are not phailoed (spreading) everywhere, right now our focus is..." Ranbir cut her mid-sentence and pointed at his wife's baby bump while saying, "Well I can say somebody has phailoed (referencing her weight gain)." Although, he later added that he was joking, Ranbir’s comment did not sit well with social media users, who criticised him for 'fat-shaming' his wife.