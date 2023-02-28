Ranbir Kapoor calls Boycott Bollywood trend 'baseless'

Actor Ranbir Kapoor, whose upcoming film "Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar" is slated for release on March 8, has dismissed boycott Bollywood calls on social media as baseless.The actor, who was in the city on Sunday to promote his latest romantic comedy, also denied reports that he was offered a biopic on cricketer Sourav Ganguly.

"If you ask me about any call about 'boycott Bollywood', I really find that baseless. There are so many negative things coming post-pandemic. Films are made for entertainment purposes, we are not saving the world. So audiences come to theatres to forget worries. They come to watch films on big screen, to have a good time. I just don't know (comprehend) the boycott thing," he told reporters. Last year films like, 'Raksha Bandhan', 'Laal Singh Chaddha' bore the brunt of 'boycott Bollywood' before their release. But 'Pathaan', in a way, defeated the boycott Bollywood gang with its smashing box office collection. The movie, however, drew flaks from political parties before its release for allegedly hurting religious sentiment.

About some of his movies turning super hits and some others flops, he said "every movie has its own destiny, you cannot label it. I am happy 'Brahmastra: Part One' which was released in 2022 and was in making for several years has been such a hit. We still have part two and three left. And I am excited for that." Reflecting on the hits and misses in his career of over 15 years, the actor said it is important to talk about one's failures and own them up.

In my career of over 15 years, there have been around 18 films-- some of which have been successful and some others failures, commercially. As somebody from very early age, I am used to what is success and what is failure.... Failure always taught you something about yourself and it is very important to own your failures, to talk about your failures. I am very happy speaking about failures," he said. Helmed by Luv Ranjan, Ranbir Kapoor will romance Shraddha Kapoor for the first time in 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar'. Apart from that, he will feature in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal' in which, he was cast opposite Rashmika Mandanna.