Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna's 'Animal' pre-teaser out now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 11 : Actors Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna of the upcoming action-thriller film 'Animal' on Sunday, unveiled the official teaser.

Taking to Instagram, Actor Bobby Deol shared the pre-teaser which he captioned, "2 months until the beast is unleashed #2MonthsToAnimal

#Animal in cinemas on 11th August!"

The video begins with several people can be seen wearing skull masks, white shirts, black waistcoats, and ties. They wielded axes as well. Ranbir Kapoor, the lead actor in the movie, walks in with an axe in his hand to fight with the group. Ranbir swung his axe as he slaughtered several people, many of whom managed to flee.

Ranbir can be seen wearing white dhota and kurta. He kept her beard and hair long. The teaser only showed a portion of the actor's face but Some scars on his face were visible.

Actor Rashmika Mandanna also shared the pre-teaser on her Instagram handle and wrote, "Are you ready? We are just getting started!

#2MonthsToAnimal #Animal in cinemas on 11th August!"

Actor Alia Bhatt also reshared the pre-teaser in her Instagram stories.

Soon after the actor unveiled the official teaser, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Mind-blowing." a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Damn Damn 'Violent Kapoor'."

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on August 11.

'Animal' will face a big box office clash with Sunny Deol's upcoming film 'Gadar 2' and Akshay Kumar's next 'OMG-2'.

Earlier the makers unveiled the first look poster of the film of the 'Sanju' actor in which he was seen holding an axe under his arm, with blood stains on his shoulder, and lighting a cigarette.

Ranbir was recently seen in the romantic film 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' opposite actor Shraddha Kapoor. Helmed by Luv Ranjan, the film received a good response from the audience.

On the other hand, Rashmika Mandanna will be seen in 'Pushpa: Part 2', 'Animal' and another untitled Telugu film.

