Ranbir Kapoor shares special message ahead of Rishi Kapoor's last film Sharmaji Namkeen's trailer release

Ranbir Kapoor has established himself as one of India's most bankabke stars in the last few years. Now, the young heartthrob, has shared a special heartwarming message for his fans ahead of the trailer launch of his father late Rishi Kapoor's last film, Sharmaji Namkeen. In a video, shared by producer Farhan Akhtar, Ranbir revealed how his father, a man so full of life and positivity, wished to complete the film at all costs despite his health deteriorating. The actor went on to say how his unfortunate departure resulted in the makers trying VFX, making him try prosthetics to complete the film with no luck. It was veteran actor Paresh Rawal who stepped in and ensured Rishi Kapoor’s swansong gets a fitting conclusion, a gesture Ranbir is extremely grateful for.

'The show must go on', but I've seen Papa live his life." The talented actor also added that, "Sharmaji Namkeen will always be my one of the most fondest memories of my father. Up on screen, bringing a smile to his countless fans," before urging viewers to shower their love for the film like they always did for Rishi Kapoor and requesting them to watch the film’s trailer that releases tomorrow.Directed by Hitesh Bhatia and produced by Excel Entertainment in association with MacGuffin Pictures, the film stars the late Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal, both of whom play the titular character, alongside Juhi Chawla, Suhail Nayyar, Taaruk Raina, Satish Kaushik, Sheeba Chaddha, and Isha Talwar. The movie will premiere on Prime Video across 240 countries and territories worldwide on March 31. Speaking about Ranbir, the Bombay Velvet star will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra opposite lady love Alia Bhatt. The sci-flick is slated to release on September 9.