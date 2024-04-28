Ranbir Kapoor Shocked by Photographer's Verbal Abuse at Surat Event, Animal Actor's Reaction Goes Viral (Watch Video)

Actor Ranbir Kapoor recently graced the inauguration of a jewelry store, with snippets of his presence circulating on social media. However, amidst the coverage, a particular video captured the attention of internet users, showcasing a paparazzo resorting to Hindi profanity. Caught in the moment, Ranbir Kapoor visibly reacted to the photographer's disrespectful behavior. In an Instagram-shared clip, Ranbir engaged in conversation with the event's host, expressing concern for her well-being. Just as he prepared to exit the stage, a photographer, seemingly frustrated in his attempt to clear space for a photo of the 'Animal' actor, resorted to using abusive language. This incident left Ranbir visibly perturbed.

In another footage, Ranbir is seen intervening, questioning the photographers, "Aap ladd kyun rahe hain? (Why are you guys fighting?)" as tensions among them escalated. Throughout the event, Ranbir sported a black kurta-pyjama attire, with one video capturing a moment where he gracefully recovered from a slip on the stairs of the store, maintaining composure with a smile. Currently, Ranbir Kapoor is immersed in Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming mythological drama 'Ramayana', though official announcements from the project's makers are pending. Meanwhile, leaked photos featuring Ranbir and his co-star Sai Pallavi on the film set have circulated widely on social media. The actor's most recent appearance was in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal', which garnered significant commercial success.