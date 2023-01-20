Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor's 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' trailer to be out on this date

Makers of the upcoming romantic comedy film 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' are all set to unveil the official trailer of the film soon.

Helmed by Luv Ranjan the film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Boney Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on March 8, 2023.

The trailer of the film is going to be out on January 23, 2023.

On Friday, the 'Aashiqui 2' actor took to her Instagram account and shared a new poster of the film which she captioned, "Objects in the picture are not as close as they appear... #TuJhoothiMainMakkaar trailer out on 23rd Jan at 1 PM."

Interestingly, the trailer of 'Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar' will be released in theatres along with the screening of the upcoming action thriller film 'Pathaan'.

Recently the makers revealed a short teaser of 'Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar' which got a massive response from the audience.

With a slice of the foot-tapping title track and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, the teaser video reveals the title and introduces the fun and funky chemistry between Ranbir and Shraddha, who also lend their voice to the song.

The short teaser gave a sneak-peek into the effervescent and mischievous world of the film, with adorable glimpses of the 'Jhoothi' played by Shraddha and 'Makkaar' Ranbir.

The film marks the first on-screen collaboration of Ranbir and Shraddha.

Apart from this, the 'Besharam' actor will also be seen in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming action thriller film 'Animal'.

Meanwhile, Shraddha will be also seen in 'Chaalbaaz in London' and in 'Naagin' trilogy.

( With inputs from ANI )

