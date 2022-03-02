Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor’s untitled romantic comedy gets release date
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 2, 2022 11:14 AM2022-03-02T11:14:49+5:302022-03-02T11:15:16+5:30
Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's romantic comedy helmed by Luv Ranjan has finally got a release date. As per the latest development, the movie will now open n cinemas in March, next year. The romantic-comedy which is helmed and produced by Luv Ranjan, best known for the 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' will release in cinemas on Holi, March 8, 2023.
Luv's production house Luv Films posted on Twitter, "Luv Ranjan's untitled next featuring #RanbirKapoor & @ShraddhaKapoor. It will release in cinemas on Holi, March 8, 2023! Produced by @luv_ranjan and @gargankur, presented by #GulshanKumar and #BhushanKumar, @LuvFilms, @TSeries."Luv Ranjan recently got married in Agra, and his wedding was attended by a number of celebrities, including Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Dinesh Vijan, Varun Sharma and Arjun Kapoor.