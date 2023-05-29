Ranbir Kapoor to replace Salman Khan in Aamir Khan's Campeones?

Superstar Aamir Khan last year had announced that he will produce remake of 2019 Spanish film, Campeones which is being helmed by RS Prasanna. Aamir had reportedly approached Salman for this project but things did not materialise. And it looks like Mr Perfectionist has approached Ranbir Kapoor for this ambitious project. Ranbir Kapoor had reportedly expressed interest in this venture after hearing the narration and if all goes well then he will be seen essaying the lead in ‘Campeones’ remake. Currently Ranbir Kapoor has ‘Animal’ in the pipeline, while he is also in talks for Sourav Ganguly biopic.

According to a Bollywood Hungama report, Salman Khan was pretty keen on doing the Campeones remake. However, there were certain date issues which arose, due to which the actor had to back out of the venture.” As per the source, everything was moving in the right direction and Salman had shown active interest in the subject, with one final narration to be done before work on project began in June. Unfortunately, following the narration, Salman realised that the film would clash with his other venture, because of which he decided to bow out of the RS Prasanna directed sports drama. Champions which is an official remake of the Spanish film Campeones is directed by RS Prasanna with AKP bankrolling the venture. Expected to release in 2024.