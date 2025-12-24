Ranbir Kapoor's blockbuster 'Animal' to release in Japan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 24 : 'Animal,' directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, is set to return to theatres almost two years after its release. This time, the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer will be released exclusively in Japan, where Indian films have been gaining more viewers in recent years.

The makers took to their social media on Wednesday to share the exciting news. The announcement was made through a post on X, along with a special poster created for Japanese audiences.

Bhadrakali Films, one of the producers of 'Animal,' shared the poster on its official X handle, with a caption that read: "Kono otoko wa Darenimo Tomerarenai. The most talked-about, debated, and unforgettable cinematic experience is coming to Japan."

この男は誰にも止められない。🔥 Kono otoko wa Darenimo Tomerarenai🔥 The most talked-about, debated, and unforgettable cinematic experience is coming to Japan.🪓 Animal releases in Japanese theatres on February 13, 2026. 🇯🇵🇮🇳#Animal #AnimalinJapan #AnimalTheFilm #RanbirKapoor… pic.twitter.com/0ppdkqtd0W — Bhadrakali Pictures (@VangaPictures) December 24, 2025

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, 'Animal' was one of the biggest box office films of 2023. The film, however, also sparked debates. At the time, several viewers raised concerns over the alleged depiction of misogyny in the Ranbir starrer.

The film also starred Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol in lead roles. It left many fans excited, particularly because of a post-credits scene teasing a sequel titled 'Animal Park,' in which Ranbir will be seen playing a double role.

'Animal' revolves around a troubled father-son relationship, with Ranbir in the role of Rannvijay Singh, who seeks revenge after an assassination attempt on his father.

