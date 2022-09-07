Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra hits gold in advance booking

Brahmastra advance bookings are off to a flying start. Since the advance bookings of the film have begun, the tickets are being sold in full swing. Till 11.30pm on September 6, 1,31,000 [at PVR, Cineplex, INOX] tickets for Brahmastra were sold.

Post pandemic, Brahmastra is the second Hindi release to have sold the maximum number of tickets as a part of the opening day advance booking.

However, the film is still lagging behind Yash's KGF 2, which had the highest count for the number of tickets sold on day 1. Meanwhile, check out the number of tickets for a film at national chains post pandemic on day one.It has already recorded this year's highest advances for a Hindi film, beating Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and now it is prepared to take on all time biggies, in the last two days of its advance booking. Before getting into the details, it is important to note that Brahmastra is the most expensive Hindi language film, with the budget estimated to be in excess of Rs. 300 cr. Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva releases on 9th September in theatres.