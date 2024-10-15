Ranbir Kapoor's new haircut makes fans go crazy, see pics

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 15 : Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor has got a new haircut and it's all enough to steal the attention of his fans.

Celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim gave Ranbir a fresh hairdo. On Tuesday, he took to his official Instagram and shared pictures of the 'Wake Up Sid' star flaunting his short slick haircut.

Ranbir's swag was on point in the pictures as he struck stylish poses while showing off his new look.

He could be seen donning a black shirt with black sunglasses. His beard was also well-groomed.

"Hotness Alert !!! RANBIR KAPOOR," Aalim captioned the post.

In no time, fans flooded social media with Ranbir's pictures, heaping praise over his haircut.

"So cool," a fan commented.

"Stunning look," a social media user wrote.

These pictures set the internet on fire a few days after Ranbir made heads turn with his "dulha" look at fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani's Baaraat by Tasva show, held in Delhi.

Several videos and photos of Ranbir, dressed as an Indian groom for the event, surfaced on social media.

In one of the videos, he made a grand entrance in a stylish car while traditional dhols played in the background.

Ranbir regal in a silk ivory sherwani paired with a matching churidar, embodying the quintessential groom.

After the show, Ranbir spoke with media and recalled his wedding day with Alia Bhatt.

He said, "My wife planned everything, I just had to follow her lead. Our wedding took place at our home only. So, it was not that hectic. And it was just a perfect marriage. To be groom again in this collection just feels good."

Ranbir and Alia tied the knot in April 2022. The two share daughter Raha, who born in November 2022.

