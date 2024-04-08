Ranbir Kapoor's trainer offers glimpse into his fitness routine

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 8 : Ranbir Kapoor's rigorous workout in the countryside ahead of filming 'Ramayana' is sure to inspire you this Monday.

The actor's fitness coach recently gave a glimpse into his intense training session before he kicks off shooting for his upcoming movie.

Ranbir's trainer on Monday shared a video on Instagram, giving viewers a peek into the actor's workout routine.

The video shows Ranbir, without a shirt, exercising amidst lush green surroundings, running alongside his trainer, lifting weights, and engaging in various exercises. Additionally, he enjoys swimming, cycling, and hiking as part of his training regimen.

The caption of the video read, "Went to the countryside for a decompression week. WIP with Ranbir."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal', receiving praise for his performance as Ranvijay Singh. He will play Aziz in the sequel to Animal, called Animal Park, which is yet to go on floors.

Ranbir will also gearing up for Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana'.

Speculation surrounds Sai Pallavi's role as Goddess Sita, with talks suggesting Sunny Deol may be considered for the role of Lord Hanuman.

While there's no official confirmation, it has come to the fore that Bobby Deol reportedly approached to play Kumbhkaran.

There are also rumours swirling around Vijay Sethupathi's potential portrayal of Raavan's youngest brother, Vibhishan.

