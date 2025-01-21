Randeep Hooda Jets Off to Budapest; Actor All Set for His Next Major Hollywood Venture?

Actor Randeep Hooda, known to be the shape shifter of Bollywood, embracing roles by going into the depths of his each character, powerful screen presence, is reportedly gearing up for his brand new Hollywood project. The actor has reportedly taken off to Budapest to begin shooting for his next international film. If sources are to be believed, this marks his next massive outing in Hollywood after his impressive action film debut internationally in Extraction which released worldwide in 2020 on Netflix.

Randeep, who is basking in the success of his critically acclaimed performance and his directorial debut in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, seems ready to make his mark yet again on the global stage. While details about his upcoming Hollywood venture remain under wraps, a source revealed, "Randeep is excited about starting filming for thr project. While not much is known at this stage, it’s a brand new avatar for him. The shoot is set to commence soon in Budapest later this week”.

The actor’s last Hollywood outing with Extraction saw him sharing screen space with Chris Hemsworth which earned him widespread praise for his intense performance and for his action. On the work front, Randeep has been busy shooting for his next, Jaat starring him alongside Sunny Deol directed by Gopichand Malineni which is slated to release this yea