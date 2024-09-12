Randeep Hooda meets Vice President Dhankhar at his residence

New Delhi [India], September 12 : Actor Randeep Hooda, who is known for his work in Indian cinema and dedication to environmental causes, visited Delhi on Thursday.

The actor was hosted by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, at his Enclave.

Dhankhar shared a photo with Hooda on his X (formerly Twitter) account, writing, "Actor Shri Randeep Hooda Ji called on the Hon'ble Vice-President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar at Vice-President's Enclave today. @RandeepHooda

https://x.com/VPIndia/status/1834148656620187773

Responding to Dhankhar for the warm welcome, Hooda wrote, "It was an absolute pleasure to meet Honourable Vice President of India Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar ji. Listening to his vast experiences and pointed observations about life was enthralling and enriching. His positive aura and sense of humour is so inspiring. Thank you sir for all the encouragement and blessings."

https://x.com/RandeepHooda/status/1834182821323096371

Earlier, on Thursday, Hooda also visited the Supreme Court to watch the court proceedings.

After exiting the courtroom, he shared his experience with the media, saying, "I'm really overwhelmed with the way it is. Had only seen it in movies."

Randeep Hooda was last seen in 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar'. The film encapsulates the journey and struggles of Freedom Fighter Swatantrya Veer Savarkar in the fight for India's independence.

The film is produced by Zee Studios, Anand Pandit, Sandeep Singh, Randeep Hooda, and Yogesh Rahar while co-produced by Roopa Pandit, Sam Khan, Anwar Ali, and Panchali Chakraborty. It was released on March 22.

