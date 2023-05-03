Randeep Hooda remembers Sarabjit Singh on his death anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 3 : Actor Randeep Hooda remembered Sarabjit Singh, who strayed into Pakistan in 1990 and was kept behind bars for 23 years with many serious allegations against him. He died on May 2, 2013, in a Pakistan jail following a brutal attack.

Randeep took to Instagram and posted a couple of pictures of Sarabjit. In one of the pictures, he can be seen smiling and hugging Sarabjit Singh's sister.

"Today marks 10 years since we lost Sarabjit Singh, the struggles and hardships you faced can never be forgotten. I feel extremely fortunate to have known Dalbir ji, an iron lady who fought against the whole system for her brother & immensely grateful to have received her love that I will cherish for a lifetime. #Sarbjit," he wrote.

Hooda portrayed the lead role in the film 'Sarabjit' which was released in 2016. It is said to be Randeep's one of the best performances.

The film was a biopic on Sarabjit Singh, a farmer residing at Bhikiwind, Punjab, near the Indo-Pak border, who crossed the Indian border after having a couple of drinks. However, he was sentenced to death by the Supreme Court of Pakistan in 1991. He spent 22 years in prison for alleged terrorism and spying.

He died at a hospital in Lahore after being attacked in the jail by other prisoners, with bricks, sharp metal sheets, iron rods and blades.

The film features also features Aishwarya Rai as Dalbir Kaur (Sarabjit's sister), Richa Chadda as Sukhpreet Kaur (Sarbjit's wife) and Darshan Kumar as Awais Sheikh (Sarbjit's lawyer).

Randeep also formed a relationship with Dalbir during the shooting of Sarbjit During the film's shoot, Dalbir Kaur told Randeep that she sees Sarabjit Singh in him, and requested him to give her 'kandha' (offer his shoulder before taking the body to the cremation) when she dies.

Randeep fulfilled the promise as he attended Dalbir Kaur's funeral and performed the last rites. Dalbir Kaur passed away due to a heart attack in Bhikhiwind near Amritsar, Punjab.

