Randhir Kapoor confirms, Ranbir and Alia Bhatt's wedding on April 15th

After years of speculation Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are finally getting married, however, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding date drama continues as sources say that it could either be April 14 or 15. A source close to the family confirmed that the wedding will take place on April 14 in the afternoon at Vastu. Now in a interview to Pinkvilla, Ranbir Kapoor's uncle Randhir Kapoor has said that the Barfi star will get hitched on April 15th and not 14th.

“Ranbir is going to get married but not today. It's around the 15th. I am very happy (for him),” the veteran actor exclusively told Pinkvilla. When asked if there will be a reception, Randhir responds, “That we are discussing. I am on my way back (to Mumbai). I was in Goa. Now I am heading back, so we will discuss that today and decide, the veteran actor was quoted as saying to Pinkvilla. According to a India Today report, some of Bollywood's biggest names are expected to be a part of the wedding including Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra. Apart from these Bollywood celebrities, Ranbir and Alia's friends and family will also be a part of their big day. Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt, Mukesh Bhatt, and Soni Razdan will all be part of the wedding festivities.

