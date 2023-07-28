Randy Meisner, founding member of the Eagles band dies

Randy Meisner, a founding member of the American folk-rock group Eagles, passed away on Wednesday night in Los Angeles at the age of 77, the band has confirmed.The bassist-singer, who was 77, died of complications from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, according to a statement issued by the Eagles.Randy was an integral part of the Eagles and instrumental in the early success of the band,” says the statement, adding, “His vocal range was astonishing, as is evident on his signature ballad Take It to the Limit.”

Meisner was known for performing vocal harmonies on hits like Take It Easy and The Best of My Love. His soulful rendition of the ballad Take It to the Limit is one of the best-loved songs in the band’s repertoire.Meisner had endured numerous afflictions in recent years and a personal tragedy in 2016 when his wife, Lana Rae Meisner, accidentally shot herself and died.Called “the sweetest man in the music business” by former bandmate Don Felder, the bassist joined Don Henley, Glenn Frey and Bernie Leadon in the early 1970s to form a quintessential Los Angeles band and one of the most popular acts in history. Evolving from country rock to hard rock, the Eagles turned out a run of hit singles and albums over the next decade, starting with Take It Easy and continuing with Desperado, Hotel California and Life in the Fast Lane