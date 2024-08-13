Rani Mukerji Commemorates 50 Years of Yash Raj Films, Launches the First of Its Kind Yash Chopra Stamp at the Australian Parliament

In a landmark moment for the Indian film industry, actress Rani Mukerji launched a commemorative stamp in honour of the legendary film-maker Late Yash Chopra. The milestone moment was witnessed at the first ever celebration of Indian cinema at the Australian Parliament, marking the 15th year of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. The event was in tandem with the keynote speeches delivered by Rani Mukerji and Karan Johar at the Parliament in Canberra. In addition to their keynote addresses, the key highlight of the evening featured the launch of a special Late Yash Chopra stamp in memory honouring his iconic cinematic legacy, his monumental contributions to Indian cinema, and his impact in making Hindi cinema a global pop culture movement. Mr. Chopra was also the first Patron of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne and the festival has always had deep ties with him. This prestigious event took place today, on the 13th of August, ahead of the 15th annual Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) which is slated to commence from 15th August.

The event of the unveiling of the stamp was attended by distinguished dignitaries, Members of Parliament, and various ministers, underscoring the global impact and cultural significance of Indian cinema with a key focus and gratitude to the cinematic legacy and impact of the Late Yash Chopra who was often revered as the god of romance on celluloid. Karan Johar, who delivered a powerful keynote speech at the Australian Parliament, was also in attendance at this event. Actress Rani Mukerji expressed her excitement, saying, “I’m truly honoured and humbled to be a part of this momentous occasion of the launch of legendary film-maker Yash Chopra’s commemorative stamp at the Australian Parliament House! This is not only a celebration of Yash Chopra and YRF’s rich and impactful 50-year-old legacy of shaping pop culture the world over but also of the Indian film industry that has entertained countless people through the power of cinema. The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) has been a catalyst for bringing India and Australia closer to each other by championing cultural and creative ties for 15 years now. I’m proud to see the festival grow from strength to strength year on year and act as a bridge connecting the best creative minds of India and Australia.”

Festival Director Mitu Bhowmik Lange shared her thoughts, stating, "This is a landmark year for the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne as we celebrate our 15th year. And what a blessing for us to share this special evening, having Rani Mukerji unveil the Late Yash ji's stamp. His contribution to Indian cinema has influenced generations and will continue to do so for times to come. It is our absolute honour to have Rani with us here on this special landmark day to honour his legacy. This is an iconic moment for us because Yash Ji was our first festival patron and a huge support system. The launch of his stamp is us dedicating the 15th year to him with this commemorative stamp.” The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne continues to be a beacon of cultural exchange, showcasing the rich diversity and creativity of Indian cinema. This year’s festival promises to be a grand celebration. The festival is the largest celebration of Indian films outside of India and will take place across Melbourne between 15-25 August 2024.

