Rani Mukerji reveals she suffered a miscarriage before Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway

Actress Rani Mukerji recently conducted a masterclass at the 14th edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. The Ghulam star spoke about the personal tragedy she suffered before filming her last movie Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway which was released in March 2023. The Business Today reported that the actor revealed at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne how she lost her baby five months into her second pregnancy during the Covid-19 pandemic. Rani also said that sharing her story before the release or during promotions for Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway would have been seen as a promotional tactic.

She recently said at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, “Maybe this is the first time I am making this revelation because in today’s world every aspect of your life is discussed publicly, and becomes an agenda for talking about your film to get more eyeballs. Obviously, I didn’t speak about this when I was promoting the film because it would have come across as me trying to speak about a personal experience that would propel the film… so, it was around the year when Covid-19 struck. It was 2020. I got pregnant with my second baby at the end of 2020 and I unfortunately lost my baby five months into my pregnancy."

Rani further said that Nikhil Advani one of the producers of Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, called her in 2020 within 10 days of her miscarriage. She said, “After I lost my baby, Nikhil (Advani) would have called me probably like 10 days later. He told me about the story and I kind of immediately… not that I had to have the loss of a child to feel the emotion but sometimes there is a film in the right time of what you are going through personally to be able for you to connect with it instantly. When I heard the story, I was in disbelief. I never thought in a country like Norway an Indian family would have had to go through,” she said. Rani married producer-director Aditya Chopra in 2014 and they welcomed their daughter Adira a year later.Earlier this year, Rani spoke how her daughter Adira was born two months premature and had to be kept in the NICU as she was 'really tiny'. The actor was talking to Kareena Kapoor on her chat show What Women Want.