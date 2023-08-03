Rani Mukerji to conduct masterclass at IFFM 2023

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 3 : Actor Rani Mukerji is all set to share her insights and conduct a masterclass at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM).

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) announced the presence of Rani Mukerji, as one of its key guests for the 2023 edition.

Rani Mukerji's outstanding performance in the critically acclaimed film 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway' has earned her a nomination in the Best Actress category, and she will be participating in the festival to share insights into her role and the film.

‘Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway,’ a heart-wrenching film based on the real-life tale of a mother's struggle against the Norwegian foster care system, has struck a chord with audiences worldwide. Rani Mukerji's powerful portrayal of the protagonist, Mrs. Chatterjee, showcased the unwavering determination of a mother fighting to regain custody of her children. The film sheds light on the challenges faced by immigrants in foreign countries, highlighting the realities of their struggles and experiences.

As part of her visit to the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, Rani Mukerji will be hosting a special masterclass at the iconic Immigration Museum in Melbourne. The museum's historic backdrop, resonating with the subject matter of the film, serves as a poignant setting to discuss the trials and tribulations faced by immigrants in various countries. The masterclass will take place on August 10, a day before the festival commences on August 11.

Speaking about it, Ranj Mukerji said in a statement, “I am truly elated and humbled to be a part of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023, representing my film 'Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway.' This film has been a remarkable journey for me as an actor, and I am overwhelmed by the love and appreciation it has received from audiences worldwide. It is a story that holds immense significance, shedding light on the struggles faced by immigrants, transcending geographical boundaries. The Immigration Museum in Melbourne serves as a befitting backdrop for our masterclass, as it symbolizes the challenges and triumphs that immigrants encounter when they settle in foreign lands. It is my privilege to engage in a conversation about this film, its relevance, and the larger themes it addresses."

"We are truly honored to have Rani Mukerji join us at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne this year. Her exceptional performance in 'Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway' has left a lasting impact on audiences worldwide. We believe that her masterclass at the Immigration Museum will provide a unique perspective on the film's theme, offering valuable insights into the immigrant experience," said Mitu Bhowmick Lange, the festival director of IFFM.

The 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne will run from August 11 to August 29, showcasing an array of outstanding Indian films across various genres and also films from the Indian subcontinent.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor