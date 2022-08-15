Ranveer dedicates his IFFM win to 1983 World Cup winning squad

Mumbai, Aug 15 Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, who recently won the Best Actor of the Year award for his role as Kapil Dev in the Kabir Khan directorial '83' at the ongoing Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IIFM), is chuffed with his victory and dedicated the honour to every member of Kapil Dev's World Cup winning squad.

The actor said that '83' will always be one of the most cherished films in his filmography: "I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the jury members at IFFM for bestowing me with the Best Actor of the Year Award for my role as Kapil Dev '83' one of the most loved films of my career! It'll always be one of the most cherished films in my filmography."

He further mentioned that he will forever cherish the process of making '83', "But more than the accolades, it's the process of making this film that I will cherish the most. I'm grateful to Kabir Sir for giving me this opportunity, for guiding me and for inspiring me with his leadership. I share this honour with the cast and crew of 83 who are so dear to me, and with whom I share a very, very warm bond."

Dedicating the honour to every member of 1983 Indian squad, he added: "I dedicate this honour to Kapil's Devils, a fine bunch of gentlemen who dared to dream, who through their efforts and achievements showed us that we Ind can be the best in the world."

On the work front, the actor will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus' and Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor