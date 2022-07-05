Ranveer highlights his Konkani speaking skills at US meet, leaves wife Deepika Padukone impressed

Deepika Padukone, who was recently enjoying a vacation in the United States, ended her stay here as chief guest at the 10th edition of the Konkani Sammelan in San Jose, California.She posted a few pictures in ethnic outfit and wrote in the caption: "A people without knowledge of their past history, origin and culture is like a tree without roots. Thank you #KAOCA and to the people of my community for your love, warmth and blessings. I couldn't be more proud (sic)."Deepika was joined by her parents and husband Ranveer Singh.

In a few viral videos, Ranveer can be seen making a brief appearance on the stage as he impressed the audience with a few lines in Konkani. Sitting beside Deepika in an ethnic outfit, he said "I'm really happy" in Konkani.Soon after, the room filled with a loud cheer. Deepika also cheered her husband and said, "Well done".Towards the end, Ranveer said, "Dev bare karu (May God bless you)" and exited the stage.Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone has some interesting movies in the pipeline. She will be next seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s much-talked-about comeback film Pathaan. The movie will mark her fourth collaboration with King Khan after Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, and Happy New Year. Besides, Deepika will also be working on the Indian adaptation of the American comedy-drama The Intern which will also star Amitabh Bachchan in a key role. She has a film called 'Fighter' with Hrithik Roshan and a Pan-India project titled Project K alongside Prabhas.

