Ranveer Singh asks fans to sign petition for making Indian Sign Language an official language

Ranveer Singh has taken an initiative to support Indian sign language, and he has a special request to his fans.

Ranveer Singh has been constantly urging authorities to consider and declare Indian Sign Language (ISL) as the 23rd official language of India. He has asked his fans to contribute with him for a noble cause. On Friday, Ranveer shared a story on his Instagram where he asked his followers to sign a petition that appeals to include Indian sign language as the 23rd official language in the Constitution of India.

In his post, Ranveer wrote, "The petition link is live. Let's make Indian sign language the 23rd official language under our Constitution. Support, sign, share." Singh shared the story with the petition link. For the unversed, the languages included in the Eighth Schedule of the Indian Constitution are Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, Dogri, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Kashmiri, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Maithili, Nepali, Oriya, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Santhali, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

The petition Singh is supporting was made by the National Association of the Deaf (NAD), which has demanded the Home Ministry take urgent steps to include Indian Sign Language (ISL) in the Eighth Schedule of the Indian Constitution. As the association seeks bigger support, they created a petition in Change.org, asking people in making this change possible. Well, this is quite noble of Ranveer for backing such a cause. On the work front, Ranveer will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus.