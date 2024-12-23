Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone invite paps to introduce their daughter Dua

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 23 : Bollywood's beloved couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, welcomed their daughter, Dua, on September 8, 2024. Since then, fans and well-wishers have been eagerly awaiting a glimpse of their adorable baby.

In a heartfelt gesture, Deepika and Ranveer invited the paparazzi to formally introduce their daughter. For months, the paparazzi had been requesting the couple to present Dua, and the duo finally obliged by hosting them at their residence.

However, the couple was reluctant to have her photographed, as they wished to reveal her pictures themselves at the right time.

Deepika and Ranveer invited ANI, along with the paparazzi, to meet their daughter, requesting that no pictures be taken as Dua is still very young. They assured the photographers that they would share her pictures with everyone at an appropriate time.

The meeting was a memorable moment for the paparazzi, as it marked the first time a celebrity couple had invited them to introduce their child.

On Diwali, Deepika and Ranveer revealed their daughter's name, "Dua Padukone Singh," along with a heartfelt message:

"Dua: meaning a prayer. Because she is the answer to our prayers. Our hearts are filled with love & gratitude."

The Diwali announcement was a moment of immense joy for their fans, who had eagerly awaited news of the couple's little bundle of joy.

Deepika and Ranveer, who tied the knot in 2018, announced Dua's birth with a heartfelt post expressing their gratitude and excitement as they embraced parenthood.

On the professional front, the pair recently appeared together in Rohit Shetty's cop drama, Singham Again, where Deepika plays the fierce Shakti Shetty, aka Lady Singham. The film boasts a powerhouse cast, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, and Akshay Kumar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor