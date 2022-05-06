Ranveer Singh in complete awe of 'DID L'il Masters 5' contestant Ahmed Raja's performance

Mumbai, May 6 Bollywood star Ranveer Singh is all praise for 'DID L'il Masters 5' contestant Ahmed Raja's performance.

Ranveer said: "You are superb, and I believe the courage you have shown is incredible. People are generally afraid of even coming up on stage, but you are the real embodiment of the spirit of life, and I believe we get to learn a lot from you."

'You are just seven years old, but I learned a lot from you in these past 2 minutes. It was an honour watching you perform on this stage, and we are blessed to witness this today. You truly are inspiring," he added.

Host Jay Bhanushali also added: "The day all of us saw Ahmed on the stage of 'DID L'il Masters', we all wanted to support him somehow, and I feel Inali Foundation is taking up a great initiative. The way this foundation is sponsoring his lifetime education and is helping him with prosthetic limbs is a remarkable attempt."

Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre, TV actress Mouni Roy and choreographer Remo D'Souza are the judges on 'DID Li'l Masters Season 5'.

'DID Li'l Masters 5' airs on Zee TV.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor