Ranveer Singh meets American model Bella Hadid at the Premier League Football in London, UK

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh met with American Supermodel Bella Hadid. The actor met the model at the Premier League Football in London, United Kingdom. A fan page of Ranveer Singh posted this picture in which Ranveer is seen posing with Bella Hadid and YouTuber Chunkz.

The picture is going so viral on social media, as netizens keep commenting on it. One person commented, “Sometimes it feels like Ranveer lives in some alternate universe. First MGK and Megan Fox, then Bella Hadid. That too at the Arsenal game. Strange crossover. Noice. Hope Ranveer enjoyed the 3 points as much as I did.” While other said, “Chunkz is the number one Bollywood fan and I know him and Ranveer are besties now for sure.”

Another one said, “Whenever I see Bella, it just reminds me of this lol." One user commented, “Never expected this collision of worlds.” One fan said that Bella and Chunkz have started following Ranveer on Instagram. He wrote, “Bella is an arsenal fan. Ranveer is truly living his dream. P.S. Bella Hadid and chunkz followed Ranveer on Instagram.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer was last seen in Kabir Khan's 83 which is the true story based on 1983's victory of the Indian cricket team in the World Cup.