Ranveer Singh Nude Photoshoot : Freedom to share nude photos, why not to wear hijab ? Abu Azmi tweets

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh recently created a sensation on the internet by doing a nude photo shoot. His new photo shoot has gone viral on the internet. Ranveer Singh's photoshoot has created a buzz on social media. Ranveer Singh has given nude poses in these photos. Ranveer Singh has given nude poses in the photo shoot of Paper magazine. However, many people are now reacting to this. Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi has also targeted Bollywood in a tweet.

Abu Azmi has shared a tweet criticizing Bollywood by sharing nude photos of actors. In this tweet, he has written that, 'Showing nude body is called art and freedom. On the other hand, if a girl is required to cover her body with hijab according to the culture, it is called oppression and religious discrimination. What kind of society do we want? There is freedom to share nude photos publicly, so why not to wear hijab?