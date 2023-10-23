Ranveer Singh reveals he was secretly engaged to Deepika Padukone three years before their marriage

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are opening Koffee With Karan 8 on October 26. The chat show hosted by Karan Johar will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on Thursday. The first promo of Deepika and Ranveer went viral on Sunday evening. Twinning in black, the couple looked gorgeous and 'smoking hot', as the filmmaker said in the clip. "You were secretly engaged," Karan Johar asks in a segment of the promo. To which Ranveer replies, "2015 I proposed to her. Iske pehle ki koi aur ajaye, maine jake chappal rakh deta hun (before someone else does, I decided to)."Deepika Padukone jokingly added, "Advance booking."

In another segment of the video, KJo asks Deepika, "Would you ever date Rocky Randhawa?" Her reply, "I am married to Rocky Randhawa." FYI, Rocky Randhawa is the name of Ranveer's character in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. When asked, "Besides Ranveer, who do you think you have the best chemistry with," Deepika replied, "I think I have amazing chemistry with Hrithik which everyone is going to see." The two will co-star in Fighter. Sharing the promo video, Karan Johar wrote, "They are absolutely gorgeous and absolutely at the top of their game...They are the true Bollywood royalty couple! I am so excited to kickstart this season of #KoffeeWithKaran with my dearest Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone."Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married in Italy in 2018. Their first film together was Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela (2013), which was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The couple have also co-starred in Bajirao Mastani and "Padmaavat." The couple also shared screen space in Kabir Khan's sports drama '83. They also co-starred in Cirkus song Current Laga Re.